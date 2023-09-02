Danse Macabre

Adam Beschizza guides Danse Macabre to victory over Alluring Angel in the $500,000 Ainsworth Untapable Stakes last year at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

FRANKLIN -- A year ago, a 2-year-old filly named Danse Macabre helped trainer Kelsey Danner have a successful stay at the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs.