FRANKLIN -- A year ago, a 2-year-old filly named Danse Macabre helped trainer Kelsey Danner have a successful stay at the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs.
The 37-year-old Danner is hoping the daughter of Army Mule can do the same for her at this year’s edition of the end-of-summer meet.
The consistent Danse Macabre, owned by John Ballantyne’s NBS Stable and Stephen Smith’s Elements Racing, runs in the Grade 3, $1 million Big Ass Fans Music City Stakes for 3-year-old fillies on Saturday. Danse Macabre is 4-1 on the morning line in the 6 ½-furlong race which has a full field of 12.
Danse Macabre has won four of six career stats in her career and has one second and one third. Last year, she won the $500,000 Untapable by a nose. The Music City will be her first start since May 3 when she won the Mamzelle Stakes at Churchill Downs.
“She is doing well,” Danner said by phone Friday. “She is coming off the bench and she has run well fresh before, so it doesn’t worry me too much. She likes the distance and she likes the track. She is ready to go.”
The Untapable was her first try at 6½ furlongs.
“She really has never run a bad race,” Danner said. “She is a solid horse, she is fast and she wants to win. She really is tough when she gets out there.”
Danner, the daughter of Mark Danner, a long-time Kentucky trainer who retired in 2017, also worked for Hall of Famers D. Wayne Lukas and Carl Nafzger as well as a five-year stint with Wayne Catalano. Kelsey Danner, a native of Louisville, went out on her own in 2017.
She made a splash at Kentucky Downs last year when she won three of six starts. She started out strong at this meet when a 2-year-old colt broke his maiden on Thursday, opening day.
She has won four of her last seven starts at the ultra-tough Kentucky Downs meet. Easy game, right?
“I don’t know about that,” she said with a laugh. “It helps that the majority of my horses are turf. That works out really well. The middle ground distances seem like they suit my horses. When I worked for Catalano, we ran here a lot. I am pretty accustomed to Kentucky Downs. I know, in general, what type of horse will like it.”
Danse Macabre and jockey Adam Beschizza will break from the rail in the Music City.
She is on a two-race winning streak as she also won the Grade 3 Herecomesthebride Stakes at Gulfstream Park in March.
“She will sit in the pocket like she usually does,” Danner said. “She sits right off the pace; I don’t expect anything will be different.”
If Danse Macabre is able to pull this off, it would be the first $1 million race win for Danner.
“It would be a pretty big deal,” she said. “It’s exciting. I have had a couple of good years. The young horses, the stock, is better and now my 3- and 4-year-olds that I had as babies, I can develop them into what I want.”