Kentucky Downs

Paul Madden (from left), assistant to leading trainer Brendan Walsh, leading jockey Tyler Gaffalione, Ramsey Farm manager Mark Partridge, leading owner Ken Ramsey and Jeff Ramsey stand in the winner's circle Wednesday at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

FRANKLIN -- Tyler Gaffalione capped off his third Kentucky Downs riding title in style, winning three races on Wednesday’s closing-day card to finish with 12 victories for the FanDuel Meet, five more than 2021 riding champion and second-finisher Joel Rosario.