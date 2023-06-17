Don Garlits has plenty of stories about racing to share.
The 91-year-old pioneer in drag racing, known affectionately as Big Daddy to fans around the town, got a chance to share those stories during a reception in his honor on Friday as part of the Wally Parks NHRA Nostalgia Nationals.
Garlits, serving as the event’s grand marshal, took time to meet with fans and share stories that encompassed the highs and lows of his spectacular career.
Garlits made many innovations in the field of drag racing, including perfecting the rear engine Top Fuel dragster. The Hall of Famer also was the first drag racer to officially surpass the 170, 180, 200,[240, 250, and 270 mile-per-hour marks in the quarter mile.
He also had the foresight to add a wing to his vehicle prior to a race at the suggestion of Bruce Crower. It was a decision that he said was met with skepticism at the time.
“They didn’t like it,” Garlits said. “They didn’t pay much attention to it. We won the race with it because me and Art Malone were side by side on the track. We both had the same engine, but the wing pushed it down just enough to ease right ahead of ‘em. I won my first national with that.”
Malone was a rival there, but was the one who encouraged Garlits to make what would be his triumphant return to racing in 1984 when he won the Top Fuel US Nationals.
Garlits said everyone doubted them.
“They were making fun of us,” Garlits said. “They were calling us the two old dinosaurs. On the third run we set top speed at the meet and they knew they had their hands full.”
There were challenges as well, including the switch from the 392 to 426 hemi engine, something he met with reluctance and at first lacked success.
“I call it the year behind the mask,” Garlits said. “I couldn’t win anything. I won some match races, but barely qualified for the big races.”
He said he made a decision before a race when he told the crew he was going to “blow it up tomorrow and we are going home and get the 392, the old reliable.”
Garlits tried to blow the engine by running it at 40 degrees of timing -- five more than the 392 could handle -- but the car had no issues. He moved it up another 10 degrees and the car went 219 miles an hour.
“The 426 had arrived,” Garlits said. “At Indy we went 222 miles an hour, 6.77 seconds and won the race.”
Garlits has survived plenty during his racing career, but it almost came to an end during a 1961 trip to Savannah, Ga. On the way to a race, the rear axle on the vehicle he was driving broke and the vehicle wound up in a canal. Garlits said he was pinned between the steering wheel and the seat, but with the help of a passenger was able to get out in the nick of time.
“It was a miracle I wasn’t hurt real bad,” Garlits said. “I was able to maneuver around.
“... If water is coming up around your neck and you can’t get loose, it’s panic time,” Garlits said. “I’ve worn out two or three guardian angels.”
Garlits also spoke briefly about his late brother Ed and credited his father for the drive and work ethic that was synonymous with his career.
“I was always real small,” Garlits said. “When I graduated high school I weighed 110 pounds. I never could play sports or nothing, but I had a real strong work ethic.”
At the end of Friday’s reception, Garlits was presented with a monogrammed jacket in honor of being grand marshal of the event. He said he was happy to be part of the weekend’s festivities.
“It’s a great event,” Garlits said. “There are a lot of nice cars out there. I suspect anybody that comes to watch is going to have a good time. I’ve seen a lot of my old friends. I miss a lot of them that aren’t here. I say anybody that is alive and still can travel ought to come to this event because it’s a chance to see some old acquaintances and really when you get to my age that is the most important thing -- seeing your old friends that you raced with or did business with. It’s a nice place to meet them right here.”