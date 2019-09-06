Upon his retirement, Get Western will have a home for life at Old Friends after winning the stakes by the same name at Kentucky Downs on Thursday in Franklin.
Get Western led all the way, setting fractions of 47.84 seconds for the first half-mile and getting six furlongs in 1:12.95. He coasted home unchallenged under Brian Hernandez, Jr., in 1:43.96 for the mile and 70 yards in the $250,000 Old Friends Stakes during the RUNHAPPY meet at Kentucky Downs.
Cullum Road was second, beaten 1 1/2 lengths, after running mid-pack in fifth until making his move in the stretch. He finished well, reducing a four-length deficit at the furlong marker. Space Mountain and Zero Gravity, both far back after the break, found their best strides in the stretch to complete the superfecta, beaten 2 1/4 lengths and 3 3/4 lengths, respectively.
A total of $6,609,265 was wagered on the 10-race card, a record for the second day of the meet, which typically is a Thursday. It topped last year's second-day record of $5,825,797.
•••
Houston furniture magnate James “Mattress Mack” McIngvale got some of his sponsorship money back as his 2-year-old filly Takeitback won her debut at 43-1 odds in Thursday’s seventh race of the RUNHAPPY Meet at Kentucky Downs.
McIngvale campaigned 2015 Breeders’ Cup Sprint winner and champion sprinter Runhappy, now a stallion at Claiborne Farm. The owner is heavily promoting Runhappy through a slew of sponsorships at various racetracks, including the RUNHAPPY Travers and being sponsor of the entire Kentucky Downs meet, as well as Saturday’s $700,000, Grade 3 RUNHAPPY Turf Sprint.
Takeitback, 15-1 in the morning line and dismissed at 43-1, tracked the pace before edging away late for a half-length victory over favored Sequin. Takeitback earned $78,000 for the victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.