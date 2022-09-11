NASHVILLE - New York Giants first-year coach Brian Daboll made an immediate impact in his first regular-season game as head coach.
The Giants rallied late and hung on to defeat the Tennessee Titans 21-20 at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. While the Titans were left contemplating what could have been down the stretch, including a missed field goal by Randy Bullock as time expired, the Giants were able to celebrate largely in part because of a decision Daboll made on the team’s final drive.
After scoring a touchdown with 1:06 left on the clock, Daboll opted to go for the win with a 2-point conversion instead of attempting the game-tying extra point. The successful conversion -- a flip pass from quarterback Daniel Jones to running back Saquon Barkley, with Barkley getting in on second effort -- proved to be the difference in the game.
“Being a leader is tough,” Daboll said. “It’s not easy. There are going to be plenty of times when I fail and I understand that, but I try to prepare the best I can -- along with all the other coaches on the staff. That’s what I want out of the players too. We have to be able to take the good with the bad. There will be plenty of bad. We understand that. I have confidence in my players.”
Jones said he was not surprised by Daboll’s decision.
“He’s been very clear throughout training camp and throughout the week preparing for this game that he was going to be aggressive in those situations -- give us a chance to execute,” Jones said. “I wasn’t surprised. I don’t think most of us were surprised by that at all.”
Daboll said the decision was made easier because Barkley had earned the opportunity based on his play during the game. Barkley’s 68-yard run set up New York’s first score early in the second half. He finished with 164 yards rushing on 18 carries while adding six catches for 30 yards.
So why not give it to the hot hand?
“That’s probably part of it, but it is a testament to the players on the field -- all of them,” Daboll said. “The offensive staff knew the play they were going to call. I asked them when there was a timeout, ‘We are going for two, what do you like?’ We got the play.
“... It was something we have practiced since training camp. It hasn’t always worked, but the guys know what to do.”
Jones agreed that getting the ball to Barkley was the best option with the game on the line.
“He had a heck’uva game and was big time for us -- was big time there too,” Jones said.
Daboll’s gutsy call was almost for naught, with the Titans getting into field-goal range but unable to convert. Now the Titans head to Buffalo to face the Bills -- who breezed past the Los Angeles Rams to open the season -- in a Monday night prime time matchup on Sept. 19.
Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said his team needs to execute better if it wants to bounce back from Sunday’s disappointing loss.
“Give the Giants a ton of credit,” Vrabel said. “They stuck around and made the plays that they needed to make, especially down the stretch.”