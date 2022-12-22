Glasgow native Denny Doyle, who starred for the Boston Red Sox as a second baseman in the 1975 World Series, has died. He was 78.
Doyle graduated from Caverna High School and led that program to the 1961 state baseball championship with a 1-0 victory over Waggener.
Doyle moved on to Morehead State, where was a four-time All-Ohio Valley Conference honoree from 1962-65. He helped guide the Eagles to an OVC championship in 1963.
Doyle had a long career in professional baseball, first with the Philadelphia Phillies. Doyle, a 5-foot-9 second baseman, made his Major League debut with the Phillies just after his 26th birthday in 1970. Doyle spent the next four seasons as the Phillies’ primary second baseball before being traded to the California Angels prior to the 1974 season.
Traded again to Boston during the 1975 season, Doyle helped lead the Red Sox to the American League title in 1975 and appeared in the World Series. Despite falling in seven games to the Cincinnati Reds, Doyle was the only player to get at least one hit in all seven games. Doyle went 8-for-30 in the World Series that year.
After two more seasons playing for the Red Sox, Doyle retired after the 1977 season. He finished his MLB career with a lifetime .250 batting average with 823 hits including 113 doubles and 28 triples. He tallied 237 runs batted in and scored 357 runs.
Doyle’s brother Brian Doyle and Blake Doyle also saw time with MLB teams.
Brian played in parts of four seasons with the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics from 1978-81, while Blake served as hitting coach for the Colorado Rockies in the mid-2010s.
Following his playing career, Denny Doyle served as president of Doyle Baseball, helping thousands of youth with baseball skills.