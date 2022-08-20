Players on Bowling Green's pro football club, the Golden Lions, run drills during practice at Preston Miller Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, as they prepare to play in an upcoming national tournament after wrapping up their first regular season earlier in the month. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green FC Golden Lions announced their fall schedule Saturday.
The Golden Lions, who play in the United Premier Soccer League, will open with a 5 p.m. home match Aug. 28 against Metro Louisville Football Club at Bowling Green Junior High School.
BG is tentatively set to play Nashville's Iturbide FC in an away match, but that date, time and location have not been finalized.
The Golden Lions return home Sept. 24 to face Pre-College Development Academy. Game time is 7 p.m.
A road matchup in Nashville against Beaman United FC II is set for Oct. 1 at 7 p.m., then the Golden Lions host St. Louis City SC 1 1 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Bowling Green hits the road to face Nashville Knights FC at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15, then visits Elizabethtown to take on Deportivo Mi Jalisco at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Another road game is set for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. against Pre-College Development Academy at Siegel Park in Murfreesboro, Tenn., then the Gold Lions are back home Oct. 28 for a 7 p.m. game against Beaman United FC before closing out the fall regular season with a 7 p.m. home game Nov. 5 against Beaman United FC II.