Players on Bowling Green's pro football club, the Golden Lions, run drills during practice at Preston Miller Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, as they prepare to play in an upcoming national tournament after wrapping up their first regular season earlier in the month. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

The Bowling Green FC Golden Lions announced their fall schedule Saturday.