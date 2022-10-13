Players on Bowling Green's pro football club, the Golden Lions, run drills during practice at Preston Miller Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, as they prepare to play in an upcoming national tournament after wrapping up their first regular season earlier in the month. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green FC Golden Lions will open play in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a second-round matchup at home against Beaman United FC.
The Golden Lions, who received a first-round bye in the tournament billed as the U.S. soccer national championship, will host Beaman in a 7 p.m. game Saturday night at Bowling Green Junior High School.
This will be the first-ever appearance in the national tournament for the Bowling Green-based Golden Lions, who play in the United Premier Soccer League.
"This is a huge achievement, being accepted into the tournament," BGFC President Benjamin Mujcic said. "There are 72 teams, 36 games happening in the second qualifying round. If we're able to move on to the fifth our sixth round, we'd have a chance to play USL teams such as Louisville City and potentially if we move on further play the MLS teams such as Nashville Soccer Club.
"It's something that means a lot because it is the first Open Cup event ever hosted in Bowling Green, and we take great pride in hosting it at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School."
Bowling Green FC was among the 107 Open Division teams that were approved for entry into the qualifying rounds for the Hunt Cup.
Open Division local qualifying is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis. Beaman United is based in Nashville.
A total of nine slots in the 2023 tournament proper will be available to the teams left standing after the four rounds of qualifying competition.
The tournament proper will begin the week of March 20 with the final scheduled for Sept. 27, 2023.
The annual tournament, entering its 108th edition, is the only high-profile event in American team sports where amateur teams have the opportunity, should they advance far enough, to face professionals in meaningful national competition.
Admission is free to Saturday's game at the Pit.
