Austin Peay senior Terry Taylor, a former Bowling Green High School standout, picked up another preseason accolade on Tuesday.
After earning acclaim from the Ohio Valley Conference's coaches and sports information directors two weeks ago as the league's preseason player of the year, Taylor was also tabbed by the media as the OVC's top player heading into the season.
The media picked the Govs as co-favorites to win the league, alongside rival Murray State, with both programs earning six first-place votes and 145 total points in the predicted order of finish. Additionally, Taylor was tabbed as the media's Preseason Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
Taylor's achievements are well-documented at this point. The Bowling Green native averaged 21.8 points and 11.0 rebounds – the first Gov to average 20 and 10 since Otis Howard in 1977-78 – while hitting 55.0 percent from the floor and averaging 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game last season. He was the only player in the OVC to average more than a block and a steal per game last season – he recorded multiple blocks, steals or both in 22 of 33 games – and earned a league-record tying eight OVC Player of the Week honors.
Nationally, Taylor ranked among the top 10 in total field goals (285, fourth), total minutes (1209:55, seventh), total rebounds (362, seventh), double-doubles (18, seventh), total points (718, eighth), offensive rebounds per game (4.00, eighth) and rebounds per game (11.0, tenth).
Taylor was one of four players in Division I to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game a year ago, and was the only player in the nation to lead his league in both scoring and rebounding. Last year, he became the only player in school history to start his career with three straight 500-point seasons. He's one of four active Division I players with 1,900 career points and 900 career rebounds, a trajectory that would make him just the fifth OVC player with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds early in his senior season.
Among active Division I seniors, Taylor leads the way in total rebounds, rebounds per game, total field goals and double-doubles – all categories he also leads active OVC players in.
