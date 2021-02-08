A pair of former area basketball standouts claimed top awards on Monday, as Austin Peay senior forward Terry Taylor was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week and Morehead State junior guard Skyelar Potter garnered the OVC's Newcomer of the Week honor.
Taylor, a 6-foot-5 senior forward, continued his outstanding season for the Governors this past week. The former Bowling Green standout averaged 24.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals/game while hitting 58.5% (31 of 53) from the field, 50% (3 of 6) from 3-point range and 72.7% (8 of 11) from the free-throw line in three road games last week.
This marks the 16th time Taylor has been named OVC Player of the Week during his career, passing Morehead State’s Kenneth Faried to establish a new OVC all-time record. Taylor opened the week with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 75-59 win at SIUE. He followed that with 30 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in a 94-79 win at Eastern Kentucky and in the process become Austin Peay’s all-time leading scorer (and moved into sixth place in OVC history). Taylor hit 13 of 21 field goals in that win, including 3 of 4 3-pointers. He closed the week with 28 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a one-point overtime loss at Morehead State as he played all 45 minutes.
Taylor is the only player nationally to rank in the top 10 in scoring (21.7 points/game) and rebounding (10.8/game), coming in at eighth in both categories. He also ranks first nationally in double-doubles (13) and offensive rebounding (4.72/game). Taylor enters this week with 2,313 career points and 1,142 career rebounds.
Taylor is the only active Division I player with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. He is currently one of only two active players with 2,000 or more career points (UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson is the other) and the active leader and one of two players with 1,000 rebounds (Wright State’s Loudon Love is the only).
In December, Taylor became just the fifth player in OVC history with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. In addition, Taylor is the only player in OVC history to rank in the top 10 in both career scoring and career rebounding.
Here is a look at the elite 2000/1000 list:
- Jim McDaniels, Western Kentucky (2,238, 1,118)
- Ralph Crosthwaite, Western Kentucky (2,076, 1,309)
- Popeye Jones, Murray State (2,057, 1,374
- Kenneth Faried, Morehead State (2,009, 1,673)
- Terry Taylor, Austin Peay (2,313, 1,142)
Potter, a 6-3 junior guard and transfer from Wright State, averaged 16.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists/game while hitting 46.2% (12 of 26) from the field and 83.3% (5 of 6) from the foul line in two Morehead State victories.
With the wins, the Eagles increased their winning streak to 11 games to improve to 12-2 in OVC play. Potter, a former Warren Central star, had 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists in a 66-56 win over Murray State. He followed that with his second career double-double in an overtime win over Austin Peay, scoring 20 points and netting 13 rebounds (including five offensive boards) in 43 minutes of action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.