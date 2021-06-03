Austin Peay State University men's basketball standout Terry Taylor has been named the 2020-21 Ohio Valley Conference Male Student-Athlete of the Year.
The Bowling Green native Taylor is the third Gov to earn OVC Male Athlete of the Year honors, joining Bubba Wells (1996-97) and Trenton Hassell (2001) and the 21st men's basketball player in league history to earn the honor, including future NBA talents Ja Morant (2019), Evan Bradds (Belmont), Cameron Payne (2015), Isaiah Canaan (2012), Kenneth Faried (2011), Carlos Rogers (1994), Popeye Jones (1991-92) and Jeff Martin (1988-89), along with both Hassell and Wells.
The OVC presents the Male Student-Athlete of the Year annually to the student-athlete who is deemed the top player in the league regardless of sport played. The award is voted on by the conference's athletics directors and sports information directors.
Taylor's case as one of the greatest players in league history has continued to gain steam over the course of his career, culminating in a senior campaign that saw him shatter Austin Peay's career scoring record and become just the fifth player in OVC history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in his career. In the history of NCAA Division I basketball, Taylor is one of only 120 players to reach that milestone.
In earning back-to-back OVC Player of the Year honors, Taylor became just the 15th player in league history to earn multiple awards as the league's most outstanding player, joining a list including Austin Peay's Otis Howard and Canaan, Faried, Rogers, Popeye Jones and Western Kentucky's Jim McDaniels.
Taylor also was named first-team All-OVC for the fourth-straight season – he's only the third player in league history to earn that accolade four times, joining Eastern Kentucky's Nick Mayo and Western Kentucky's Ralph Crosthwaite, who did so roughly 60 years apart.
Taylor reasserted his dominance on the league in 2020-21. He led the league in scoring (21.6 ppg) and rebounding (11.1 rpg) for the second straight season, while also posting top-10 finishes in offensive rebounds (5.1 per game, first), minutes played (37.0 mpg, first), defensive rebounds (6.0 per game, tied for second), free-throw percentage (79.4 percent, third) and blocked shots (0.9 per game, ninth).
Taylor's senior season saw him finish among the nation's top 10 in scoring (eighth), rebounding (seventh), field goal attempts (438, eighth), field goals made (228, fourth), total points (584, seventh) and total rebounds (301, third). He also led all of Division I with 20 double-doubles and 5.15 offensive rebounds per game.
Taylor, a former Bowling Green High School standout, is the all-time leader in scoring (2,507 points), field goals made (967) and field goals attempted (1,804). He also finished among the program's top 10 in rebounding, free throws made, free throws attempted, blocked shots and 3-pointers attempted.
Taylor earned or shared five OVC Player of the Week honors over his final season; he ended his career with 17 OVC Player of the Week honors, two more than any other player in OVC history.
Earlier this offseason, he was named both National Association of Basketball Coaches and United States Basketball Writers Association All-District honors, his fourth straight from the NABC and second in a row from the USBWA. He also earned a second straight Lou Henson All-American honor from CollegeInsider.com and is now training for his professional career.