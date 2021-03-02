Austin Peay senior forward Terry Taylor, a former Bowling Green High School standout, repeated as the Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year on Tuesday.
Morehead State junior guard Skyelar Potter, a former Warren Central star, was named to the OVC's All-Newcomer Team.
Awards were voted on by league head coaches and communications directors.
Taylor is the 15th player to win two OVC Player of the Year awards and first since Evan Bradds in 2016 and 2017. He is only the second Austin Peay player to achieve the feat, joining Otis Howard (1977 and 1978).
Last year, Taylor became just the fifth player in OVC history to win both OVC Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year awards in a career (joining Austin Peay's Bubba Wells, Morehead State's Ricky Minard and Murray State's Isaiah Canaan and Cameron Payne). In addition, he is only the third player in league history to be named first-team All-OVC for four-consecutive years, joining Western Kentucky's Ralph Crosthwaite (1955-59) and Eastern Kentucky's Nick Mayo (2016-19).
Entering the OVC Tournament, Taylor ranks sixth nationally in scoring (21.7 points/game) and ninth in rebounding (11.0/game), making him the only player in Division I to rank in the Top 20 of both of those categories. He is also first in double-doubles with 19 (four more than second place), first in offensive rebounding (5.08/game), first in total field goals made (220), second in total rebounds (285), 20th in minutes played (37:01/game), 28th in free throws made (101) and 63rd in field goal percentage (52.3%).
Taylor has scored in double figures in every game this season, including scoring an OVC-best 38 points (including hitting a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer) at Eastern Illinois on Jan. 9; the 38 points is the 14th-most scored by a Division I player this season. That marked one of five 30-plus point games of the season for Taylor (only six other OVC players reached that mark once). During the year, he became Austin Peay's all-time leading scorer and rebounder and currently ranks third in OVC history in scoring (2,488) and eighth in rebounding (1,232); he is the only player in OVC history to rank in the Top 10 in both career categories.
Taylor is also just the fifth player in OVC history with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds and during the year broke the OVC career mark for Player of the Week awards (17). He was named United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA National Player of the Year on Feb. 9, making him one of just three OVC players to ever win that award (joining Kenneth Faried and Ja Morant).
Taylor is the only active Division I player with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds, including being the active rebounding leader and ranking second in scoring (by 17 points).
Taylor was the top vote getter in earning his fourth-straight first-team All-OVC honor (making him one of three players in OVC history to accomplish that feat). He was one of five repeat first-team selections, as he was joined by Belmont's Grayson Murphy (10.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.1 steals/game) and Nick Muszynski (15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks/game) and Murray State's KJ Williams (15.3 points, 8.4 rebounds/game) and Tevin Brown (14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists/game).
Potter, a 6-3 guard who transferred in from Wright State, won two OVC Newcomer of the Week honors this year and along the way he's averaged 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.
Potter leads the team with 51 3-pointers, hitting 37 percent from distance. He scored in double figures 17 times in the regular season, including in nine of the final 10 games. Potter also produced five double-figure rebounding performances and three double-doubles. He had three 20-point games, including a career-best 22 at No. 24 Clemson.
He had 20 points and 13 rebounds in an overtime home win over Austin Peay and tallied 18 points and 13 rebounds in an overtime win over Belmont.
