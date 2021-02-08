Austin Peay senior wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson, a former Bowling Green standout, was among three Ohio Valley Conference football players named Monday to the HERO Sports Preseason FCS All-American Team.
Wilson joined Jacksonville State senior tight end Trae Barry and Austin Peay senior nickelback Kordell Jackson in earning the preseason honor.
In addition Austin Peay (No. 11) and Jacksonville State (No. 18) were included in the outlet's Preseason Top 25.
Wilson was named a consensus All-American with four All-American honors in 2019. He caught 89 passes for 1,564 yards and 15 touchdowns for the OVC champion Governors.
Wilson's 89 catches were the ninth-most in OVC history, the 1,564 yards were the second-most (100 off the record) while the 15 touchdown catches were the fifth-most in league history. Wilson's 1,554 yards leads all FCS players while his 104.3 yards/game average was sixth and his 15 touchdowns ranked second. Wilson had 100 or more receiving yards in eight games as Austin Peay advanced to the FCS Quarterfinals.
Austin Peay (0-3) played three games during the fall, including two against FBS opponents. The Governors will resume their season in the spring, starting with a Feb. 21 road matchup at OVC rival Tennessee Tech.
APSU has seven regular-season games scheduled for the spring. The 16-team FCS playoffs are scheduled to begin April 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.