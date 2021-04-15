Austin Peay senior wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson, a former Bowling Green High School standout, was named the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday after voting by the league’s coaches and communications directors.
Wilson is the first Governors athlete to earn the league’s Offensive Player of the Year award since Sonny Defilippis in 1980. He also joins Carlton Flatt, who was 1964 Offensive Player of the Year.
Wilson was one of four Austin Peay athletes named first team all-OVC. Nickelback Kordell Jackson repeated as a first-team honoree while offensive tackle Bucky Williams and inside linebacker Jack McDonald also were first-team selections.
Wilson followed up a record-breaking 2019 campaign with 619 yards – sixth among FCS receivers – in a shortened and disjointed 2020-21 season. He did the bulk of his damage in OVC play, where he recorded 100 yards in four of the five games he played and averaged 112.4 yards per game with three touchdowns.
Wilson also posted consecutive 10-reception games in the Govs’ upset wins against nationally-ranked Jacksonville State and Murray State to end the regular season.