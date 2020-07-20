Austin Peay senior wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson, a former Bowling Green High School standout who shattered APSU's program record with 1,564 receiving yards in 2019, was named the OVC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year on Monday.
APSU consensus All-America nickelback Kordell Jackson returns as the league's Preseason Defensive Player of the Year after a seven-interception campaign in 2019.
Wilson posted just the third 1,500 receiving yard campaign in OVC history last season. His 1,564 yards ranking second most in league history while he became the seventh OVC receiver to score 15 or more touchdowns in a season.
Wilson, an All-American selection a year ago, caught 89 passes (the ninth-most in OVC history) for 1,564 yards (first nationally and the second-most in OVC history) and 15 touchdowns (fifth-most in OVC history). Wilson had 100 or more receiving yards in eight games as the Governors advanced to the FCS quarterfinals.
Ranked No. 13 in HERO Sports FCS Top 25 Preseason Poll, Austin Peay is scheduled to open its 2020 campaign with the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff against Central Arkansas on Aug. 29 in Montgomery, Ala. The Governors' first appearance at Fortera Stadium is its Sept. 12 OVC opener against UT Martin.
