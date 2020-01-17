For Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sonny Gray, the Reds Caravan is a bit of a homecoming.
The Nashville native and former Vanderbilt pitcher joined President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams, pitcher José De León, minor league outfielder Michael Siani and broadcasters Jeff Brantley and Tommy Thrall at the Greenwood Mall on Friday – part of the team's annual stop in Bowling Green to get fans excited about the upcoming season. The Reds headed to Gray's hometown following the stop in Bowling Green.
Brantley said the stop – which also included a visit to a local elementary school – always seems to bring out passionate Reds fans. Several hundred fans were at Friday's event at the Greenwood Mall.
"Everywhere we've been has been packed," Brantley said. "We just left William Natcher Elementary and that place was rocking. Those kids loved the Reds were there. We've done that a couple of times today, so it's really neat."
Grays said the Caravan is the sign that spring training is right around the corner.
"Baseball season is pretty much knocking on the door," Gray said. "That's exciting for me because I start to get off off-season mode. You are working out and working out and then you can see spring in the future."
A year ago, Gray was still a member of the New York Yankees with rumors circulating that the right-hander was available in a trade. Gray said he vividly remembers last year's Caravan when it stopped in Nashville. With the Reds mentioned as a possible landing spot for Gray, he decided to pay a visit and talk with catchers Curt Casali and Tucker Barnhart. Two days later, the trade was completed.
Now a year under his belt in Cincinnati, Gray is part of a rotation looking to get the Reds back into postseason contention. Luis Castillo and Anthony DeSclafani were already on the roster when Gray was acquired last year. Cincinnati added Trevor Bauer last July and signed left-hander Wade Miley this offseason.
"We've got a good group and I don't think that is a secret," Gray said. "You've got some names in that group too. You've got some guys that have been around. You have got some guys who have pitched in the postseason. That's cool because at this point of our careers ultimately the only thing that matters to us is to win and get in the postseason and win the World Series. I think a lot of guys are really pushing in the right direction."
Brantley said that group has the potential to be a strength for the Reds this season.
"I think if you look at the rotation, you can compare this rotation to any other rotation in baseball 1 thru 5," Brantley said. "It would be difficult for anybody to say that their rotation is better than that. I just think with a year under their belts – Trevor Bauer in a Reds uniform and now he gets to start anew. You've got DeSclafani and Castillo having worked a full year with Derek Johnson, our pitching coach. I just believe this has got a chance to be a really special year."
Cincinnati has also added infielder Mike Moustakas and outfielder Shogo Akiyama to bolster the everyday lineup, with Williams hinting earlier this week that the Reds might not be done making moves.
"I think there are still going to be some additions," Brantley said. "I know they are looking at a lot of people out there. It's just a matter of seeing what you can do. It's not just you hunting for them. They have to be able to choose you too."
Whether the Reds add more or not, Gray said he is excited to see what is in store for the Reds in 2020.
"We'll get to spring and we'll try to get together and build relationships and see where the season can take us," Gray said.
