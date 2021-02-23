The recognition continued for Auburn midfielder Anna Haddock, who was named to the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week on Tuesday.
The recognition comes a day after Haddock, a Greenwood High School graduate, was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week following her performance against Kennesaw State.
The Bowling Green native assisted on four of Auburn's five goals in its spring opener against the Owls last Friday. Her four assists matched a program record and are the most in the SEC this season. She is the first Auburn player to record four assists in a match since Tammy Waine accomplished the feat during the 1999 season. Her three assists in the first half also tied an Auburn program record.
Haddock's performance led Auburn to its most goals in a contest since a 7-0 win against Alabama State on Sept. 16, 2018.
The Tigers have now scored 10 goals in the last three games dating back to the SEC Tournament, while Haddock has assisted six times and added a goal in the last two contests.
The SEC weekly award marks the first of Haddock's career and is the third for the Tigers during the 2020-21 season.
"Anna has had a terrific freshman year so far, and her play-making ability dominated the score sheet as she tied an Auburn record Friday," Auburn women's soccer coach Karen Hoppa said in a news release. "We are excited to see her performance recognized by the conference."
