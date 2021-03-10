Presbyterian College freshman libero Anna Hewitt, a former Greenwood High School standout, has been named the Big South Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Hewitt racked up 49 digs (5.4/set) and eight assists as Presbyterian's libero during its series against UNC Asheville last week. The freshman equaled her career-best with 27 digs in the opener of the series, 19 of which came in the final two sets of the contest.
The following evening, the Alvaton native piled up 22 more digs, including six in the fourth frame as Presbyterian forced the match to a decisive fifth set.
The freshman leads the Big South in total digs this season (163), as well as digs/set (4.7).
The Blue Hose (2-6) continue their homestand on Thursday and Friday as they host USC Upstate.