Presbyterian College freshman Anna Hewitt, a Greenwood High School graduate, has been named the Big South Volleyball Freshman of the Week for matches played between Feb. 15-21.
Serving as PC's libero, Hewitt racked up 49 digs (4.9/set) and eight assists as the Blue Hose split a pair of five-setters at Radford last weekend. The freshman collected 22 digs in the series opener against the Highlanders, then tallied a career-high 27 the following day as Presbyterian erased a 2-0 deficit to win in five.
The Alvaton native leads the conference in total digs (114) and is tied for second in digs/set (4.4). It is the first weekly award of Hewitt's career and the first for PC this season.
