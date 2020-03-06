Top-seeded Campbellsville defeated No. 8 seed Life (Ga.) 95-54 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference Women's Basketball Tournament on Friday at Bowling Green High School.
Campbellsville's (29-2) Savannah Gregory – an Allen County-Scottsville graduate – scored a game-high 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting while connecting on 3-of-4 from 3-point range. She also recorded a game-high eight rebounds.
The Lady Tigers had three other players in double figures with Madison Faulkner scoring 17 points while Faith Lake and Sammy Rogers each scored 10.
Campbellsville forced 29 Life (14-17) turnovers converting those into 34 points.
The Running Eagles had two players in double figures led by Maeisha Teasley who scored 17 points. Tierra Lindsey was the other Life player in double figures with 15 points.
Campbellsville faces fourth-seeded Thomas More in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bowling Green.
Thomas More 61, Pikeville 54
Fourth-seeded Thomas More outscored No. 5 seed Pikeville by 21 points in the second half as the Saints picked up a 61-54 victory in the Mid-South Conference tournament quarterfinals Friday.
The Saints (21-9) trailed 32-18 after the first 20 minutes of play.
Thomas More's Kaela Saner scored a team-high 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting. The Saints had two other players in double figures. Courtney Hurst and Zoie Barth each scored 13 points in the game.
Pikeville was led by Brianna Burbridge who scored a game-high 19 points. Sierra Feltner was the other Bear in double figures with 13 points.
The Saints advance to Sunday's semifinals against top-seeded Campbellsville.
Lindsey Wilson 96, Georgetown 70
Five players scored in double-digits to help second-seeded Lindsey Wilson beat No. 7-seed Georgetown 96-70 Friday in the Mid-South Conference tournament quarterfinals.
Lindsey Wilson (26-5) advances to Sunday's semifinals against third-seeded Shawnee State (Ohio).
J'Nayah Hall led the Blue Raiders with 19 points and nine rebounds. She added four assists and four steals in the win. DeAsia Outlaw and Reagan Turner added 18 points each.
The Blue Raiders raced past the Tigers (14-16) in the third quarter –after leading by just one (42-41) at the break. Lindsey Wilson outscored Georgetown 38-14 in the third period to head into the final period with an 80-55 lead.
Georgetown's Hailey Ison led the Tigers with 17 points in the game, while Kennedy Flynn added 15.
Shawnee State (Ohio) 92, Cumberlands 67
Brandie Snow poured in a tournament-high 32 points to lead third-seeded Shawnee State (Ohio) to a 92-67 win over sixth-seeded Cumberlands on Friday in the Mid-South Conference tournament quarterfinals.
Shawnee State (27-4) advances to Sunday's semifinals against second-seeded Lindsey Wilson.
Snow added nine rebounds and four assists in the win.
Carson Roney provided a punch off the Bears' bench with 21 points and seven rebounds. Roney helped Shawnee State to a 42-17 advantage in points off the bench.
ilvia Veloso led Cumberlands (19-12) with 25 points and six rebounds in the setback.
