NASHVILLE – The legend of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry grew in Sunday’s 42-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.
The fourth-year back has developed a reputation for getter better as the season progresses and has feasted on the Jaguars' defense throughout his career. Both trends continued Sunday with Henry totaling 159 yards and two scores in the win – the touchdowns coming on back-to-back plays, part of a 28-point, third-quarter outburst by the Titans.
“I think it starts up front with the offensive line giving him creases and then Derrick has shown time and time again the whole year that he is a tough guy to bring down,” Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “He’s going to run through arm tackles. You give him a crease and he is going to gain yards. He also has the speed to finish and the strength to finish down the field, which is a rare combination.”
Henry, who ran for 238 yards and four scores against the Jaguars last December, was held in check with nine carries on 26 yards in the first half. Things quickly changed with one run in the third quarter. Henry burst through the line and raced down the left sideline, stiff-arming a defender along the way to a 74-yard touchdown.
The run evoked memories of last year’s 99-yard touchdown run in that game against Jacksonville, when he swatted Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack away to finish off that run.
“It was similar,” Henry said. “I was trying to keep him away. I was trying to stay in bounds and keep moving down the field.”
The touchdown run put Henry in elite company – making him the third person in NFL history to record a rushing touchdown of at least 70 yards in three consecutive seasons, joining Napoleon Kaufman and Robert Smith.
“It’s not a normal thing, but pro athletes make the hard look easy,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think that is what he does. I think the emphasis on his stiff arm and being able control the football securely and still maintain speed is something that is really, really cool for us.”
On the ensuing kickoff, the Titans recovered a fumble at the Jacksonville 5, setting the stage for Henry to score again 16 seconds after his long run. It was the first time since 2006, when LaDainian Tomlinson scored twice in a 15-second span, that a running back scored a rushing touchdown within 20-second span.
The 81-yard, two-touchdown outburst electrified the fans, who broke out in a “Henry, Henry, Henry” chant when Henry was shown on the jumbotron. Henry acknowledged the chants with a wave to the crowd.
“It’s always cool to me,” Henry said. “For them to come out and be so supportive, screaming my name, I appreciate it.”
Henry’s big day followed a 188-yard day against Kansas City two weeks ago and left him nine yards shy of 1,000 for the season. He will get a chance to eclipse that mark and continue his strong stretch when the Titans play at Indianapolis next Sunday.
