Former Western Kentucky University tight end Tyler Higbee was one of 34 Los Angeles Rams players who participated in the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign when bringing awareness to charitable causes – during Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Higbee wore cleats supporting Special Olympics. The Springs, Fla., native is a longtime supporter of the Special Olympics, including a surprise virtual visit with Special Olympics of Southern California earlier this season.
Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community.
This is the sixth consecutive season, NFL players are raising awareness for non-profit organizations and causes on-field during games in week 13 and 14. More than 900 players around the league participated this season.