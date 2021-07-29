Hill Alexander had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 7-5 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Wednesday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, Md.
The Hot Rods (52-21) took a first-inning lead against IronBirds starter Brandon Young, who was making his High-A debut. Connor Hollis walked with one out and Evan Edwards singled to right with two outs. Blake Hunt singled to left, scoring Hollis and got himself in a rundown between first and second that allowed Edwards to score. Hunt retreated to first safely while the Hot Rods took a 2-0 lead.
Bowling Green added four runs to their lead, chasing Young from the game in the third. Hollis and Curtis Mead both walked to lead off the inning and Grant Witherspoon singled to left with two outs to plate Hollis while Mead went to third. Jordan Qsar walked to load the bases and Erik Ostberg took a base on balls to force home Mead while giving the Hot Rods a 4-0 edge. Alexander singled to left, driving in Witherspoon and Qsar, to extend the Hot Rods' advantage to 6-0.
Aberdeen (38-35) scored in the third and fourth, but Alexander made it a 7-4 game with another RBI single in the fifth.
Aberdeen narrowed the gap with a run in the seventh, but Tanner Dodson was able to close out the game en route to a 7-5 win.
Bowling Green starting pitcher Michael Mercado allowed four runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings in a no-decision. Colby White (2-2) earned the win after hurling a perfect two innings with two strikeouts. Christopher Gau earned his second hold of the year while allowing a run on a hit with three strikeouts. Dodson earned a save while pitching a scoreless, hitless two innings with a walk and two strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and IronBirds will play the third game of the series on Thursday with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch. The Hot Rods will send right-hander Evan McKendry (3-1, 3.00) to the mound against IronBirds righty Connor Loeprich (0-1, 23.14).