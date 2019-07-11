No lead was safe for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who fell 9-8 to Beloit (Wis.) on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (53-36 overall, 14-5 second half) squandered a pair of early leads, allowing Beloit to come back and slip past the Hot Rods late.
The Hot Rods entered the night looking to build off a three-game sweep of West Michigan, but after a hot start it was Beloit which took control and ultimately prevailed.
Bowling Green sent 10 batters to the plate in the first, scoring five times – including two-run singles from Roberto Alvarez and Jonathan Aranda – but the lead didn’t last.
Beloit (32-54, 4-14) opened the second with five straight singles off starter Hogan Miller to fuel its own five-run rally that tied the score at 5.
A solo homer from Jordan Qsar and an RBI single by Osmy Gregorio pushed the Hot Rods back in front 7-5 in the third, but the Snappers rallied again with three in the sixth – taking an 8-7 lead on an RBI double by Anthony Churlin.
Bowling Green tied the score in the bottom of the sixth, but a bases-loaded walk to John Jones allowed the Snappers to regain the edge 9-8 in the seventh.
The Hot Rods were unable to answer, failing to get a runner in scoring position over the final three innings.
Hogan, who allowed nine earned runs total entering Wednesday’s game, was roughed up in 3 1/3 innings – allowing a career-high five runs and eight hits. Nick Sprengel (0-3) took the loss in relief after allowing a run in his lone inning of work, walking three and striking out one.
Alvarez paced the offense with three hits, while Gregorio, Aranda, Chris Betts and Connor Hollis all finished with two hits each.
LONG NIGHT AT THE PARK
Wednesday’s game lasted four hours and one minute, making it the longest nine-inning game in franchise history, besting the previous high by 13 minutes. The game also featured an hour delay prior to the first pitch.
ROSTER MOVE
Before the game the Hot Rods announced that catcher Nate Soria has been reassigned to Princeton (W.Va.) in the Appalachian League, with catcher Erik Ostberg rejoining the Hot Rods from the Gulf Coast Rays.
NOTES
Gregorio extended his hit streak to 11 games. ... Bowling Green drops to 13-15 all time against the Snappers. ... Outfielder Izzy Wilson threw a runner out at third in the first inning to record his first outfield assist of the year. It was the team’s 20th outfield assist. ... Aranda tied a career high with three RBIs.
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
Left-hander Matthew Liberatore (6-1, 1.55) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. The 2018 first rounder had his shortest outing of the season in his last start against Dayton (Ohio) on July 4, allowing two runs – one earned – in 4 1/3 innings. He is 1-1 with a 0.98 ERA in three starts in the second half and 4-0 with a 1.98 ERA in five starts at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Right-hander Richard Guasch (0-2. 5.66) is scheduled to start for the Snappers. Guasch will be making his fourth appearance – second start – since rejoining Beloit on June 21. He has pitched better on the road this season, allowing four earned runs and 12 hits with 11 strikeouts in 12 innings of work.{&end}
