The Beloit Snappers completed a three-game sweep of the Bowling Green Hot Rods with a 5-4 win on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Beloit (34-54 overall, 7-13 second half) scored four runs in the final two frames - including an unearned run with two outs in the ninth on a throwing error by BG infielder Jonathan Aranda, to down the Hot Rods for a third straight night.
The Hot Rods appeared on the way to victory for most of the night, before Beloit's late surge turned the tide.
Bowling Green (54-37, 14-7) got an RBI single from Chris Betts in the first inning, but Beloit tied it in the third on an RBI single by Anthony Churlin.
The Hot Rods regained the lead an inning later when Tony Pena drew a bases-loaded walk, then extended the lead to 3-1 on an RBI double by Seaver Whalen.
Beloit rallied again in the eighth, with Devin Foyle’s three-run homer pushing the Snappers in front 4-3.
Ford Proctor's RBI single tied the score 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth, but the Snappers regained the edge with the unearned run in the ninth and the Hot Rods were retired in order in the bottom of the inning.
Nick Sprengel took the loss in relief, allowing one unearned run and one hit with two strikeouts.
Whalen and Proctor paced the offense with two hits each.
LIMITING THE DAMAGE
Bowling Green starter Shane Baz was able to work through five and hold Beloit to one run, despite allowing four hits and walking a career high five batters. The right-hander was aided by a pair of double plays, one with the bases loaded in the second inning, and held the Snappers to 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
The solid night came after Baz allowed a career high seven runs in his previous start against Dayton.
ROSTER MOVE
Whalen was activated from the injured list prior to the game and saw his first action since July 3. To make room for Whalen, infielder Kevin Santiago was assigned to Hudson Valley (N.Y.) in the Short Season Low A New York/Penn League.
UP NEXT
The Hot Rods open a three-game series with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Class A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday.
Right-hander Alan Strong (6-4, 3.33) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Strong has had back-to-back quality starts – allowing one earned run in 14 innings over that span. He is 1-0 in two starts against West Division opponents this season, allowing three runs and 11 hits with 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings.
Right-hander Reese Olson (2-5, 5.25) is scheduled to start for Wisconsin. Olson will be making his 19th appearance, 10th start, this season for Wisconsin. He tossed three shutout innings of relief in his last outing against Beloit on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.