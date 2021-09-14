The Bowling Green Hot Rods were dealt a shutout loss in a 10-0 defeat by the Wilmington Blue Rock on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Blue Rocks took (52-61) an early lead in the top of the second inning against Hot Rods starter Evan McKendry, plating four runs highlighted by Justin Connell’s three-run homer to make it a 4-0 game.
The Hot Rods (79-35) loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but couldn’t convert, with Blue Rocks starter Mitchell Parker getting the final two outs of the frame to work out of the jam.
Wilmington added three runs in the sixth while batting around, making it a 7-0 game.
Jeremy Ydens hit a two-run shot in the top of the seventh to extend the Blue Rocks' lead to 9-0. Connell hit his second homer of the game in the ninth, propelling the Blue Rocks to a 10-0 shutout win over the Hot Rods.
McKendry (4-3) allowed four runs on seven hits over four innings with a walk in a loss. Michael Costanzo tossed a scoreless inning while allowing two hits with two strikeouts. Nathan Witt threw 0.2 innings, allowing three runs on three hits with two walks. Trey Cumbie allowed two runs over 1.2 innings with two hits, two walks, and two strikeouts. Addison Moss threw the final 1.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and Blue Rocks continue their series with an 11 a.m. first pitch on Wednesday. Right-hander Michael Mercado (2-5, 5.37) takes the mound for the Hot Rods against lefty Alfonso Hernandez (4-2, 4.14) for Wilmington.