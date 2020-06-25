While the Bowling Green Hot Rods are likely done in 2020, Bowling Green Ballpark will be back and running next week – with Gov. Andy Beshear giving the facility the OK to reopen Monday.
The approval calls for a reduced capacity of no more than 50% as long as social distancing protocols are met. With the configuration of Bowling Green Ballpark, this will allow for just over 1,500 people for traditional seating.
“We had targeted this time frame and we submitted a proposal, along with the Lexington Legends and the Florence Y’Alls, to the governor’s office about a month and a half ago,” Hot Rods general manager and COO Eric Leach said. “It sounded like things were progressing and we were gonna get the all-clear and we did this week. We are excited about it – cautiously excited about.”
Bowling Green Ballpark will host high-school age baseball games beginning Tuesday – culminating with a weekend showcase July 3-5 that will be open to the public. Game times are still to be determined and will be released on social media. Limited seating will be available each day with a $5 day pass available. The main concession stand will be open with a limited menu.
Guidelines for fans who attend include socially distant seating with each available seat marked, a requirement to wear masks into the ballpark and in all common areas, a temperature screening upon entering the ballpark and hand sanitizing stations located throughout the ballpark.
The Van Meter Axles Adventure land and the Graves Gilbert Clinic Carousel will not be open for sanitary reasons, but the Graves Gilbert Splash Pad will be open.
Leach said they opted to keep Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday closed to the public to make sure all their procedures are good before opening it up to the public on Friday.
He added the hope is to add more events for this summer and throughout the remainder of 2020.
“That has been our focus here – to come up with various things that we can do,” Leach said. “We have had talks with Ohio Valley Wrestling about bringing in professional wrestling. We have had talks with some music and some other events that will be open to the public.
“Hopefully soon we will be able to announce those and slowly start to roll those out.”
Future events also include Bourbon and Brewfest, which Leach said is still on as scheduled Oct. 24.
“We have even done a social distancing map on that,” Leach said. “Because we utilize the field, we don’t see any impact on attendance on that. We will be able to go over the 1,500 for that event because we are able to utilize the field and space things out according to CDC protocols and the governor’s office.”
Although the ballpark is reopening, minor league baseball likely won’t return until 2021. While there has been no official word, Leach said he doesn’t see any scenario that the Hot Rods resume play.
“It’s not ... official, official ... but it might as well be from my standpoint that minor league teams are not going to be operating,” Leach said. “Major League Baseball is resuming and they are going to have an additional 20 players as part of a taxi squad. Teams that are geographically located close to their major league affiliate, for example the Lake County Captains in our league, the taxi squads will be utilizing their facility for practice.
“You see that happening and that is just another sign that the minor league season is not resuming, due to the fact that we can’t play in empty stadiums and we don’t have the television like Major League Baseball does. It’s also coordinating all the states, and the regulations is just too burdensome.”
