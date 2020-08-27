Bowling Green Ballpark will host A Stadlum Slam Series event Sept. 19, the Bowling Green Hot Rods announced Thursday.
The Hot Rods partnered with Gladiator Sports and Ohio Valley Wrestling to host the event. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at www.bghotrods.com and are $15 for Reserved GA, $20 for Premium GA, and $35 for VIP. All ticket prices are for advance purchase pricing and tickets increase $5 on the day of the show. A portion of the proceeds for the event will benefit Special Olympics Kentucky.
This is the second time this year Gladiator Sports and Ohio Valley Wrestling and owners Al Snow and Chad Miller have been involved in helping out Special Olympics. Beginning in March, OVW hosted a weekly Fit Friday virtual workout for Special Olympics Kentucky athletes that ran for eight weeks, until the state started reopening for other physical activity. The workouts were very popular with SOKY athletes and family members.
“We have a huge number of our athletes who are wrestling fans and regularly attend events,” Special Olympics Kentucky President and CEO Trish Mazzoni said in a news release. “Many of our athletes are already familiar with OVW and their wrestlers and are very excited to have them involved in our program. And on an international level, Special Olympics already partners with WWE. So, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our partnership with this great organization that is so dedicated to helping organizations in the community.”
This will be the second live professional wresting event hosted at Bowling Green Ballpark.
“When Special Olympics Kentucky and Al Snow approached us we were 100% on board,” Eric C. Leach, Hot Rods general manager and COO, said in a news release. “We love to host events and even more so when they are benefiting such a great organization.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.