The Bowling Green Hot Rods' home run barrage continued in a 7-2 victory over Winston-Salem (N.C.) on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (42-21) hit two more homers to bring its season total to 105 -- tying the 2012 club for the second most in a season in franchise history -- and Zack Trageton threw five no-hit innings to help the Hot Rods win a fourth straight game.
“I don’t have an explanation for (all the homers),” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “Guys are taking their ‘A’ swing on ‘A’ pitches. We are hitting a lot of balls hard and we’re getting some good results.”
Bowling Green got on the board in the second inning -- with a booming grand slam by Jacson McGowan off the scoreboard in right that made the score 4-0. It was McGowan’s 11th homer of the season and his third grand slam.
“It kind of put the game away,” Smith said. “The big thing too was the guys in front of him that walked and got on base were something special too. To have one grand slam in a season is something. He’s got three. That’s really a special task right there.”
Evan Edwards added his 10th home run of the season an inning later -- a two-run shot -- and Michael Gigliotti added an RBI single in the sixth to cap the Hot Rods' scoring.
Trageton improved to 5-1 with five no-hit innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out three -- throwing 56 pitches, 46 for strikes.
“That is the best he has looked this season,” Smith said. “He really put it together, had command of his pitches, so that was cool to see.”
Winston Salem went hitless for six innings before Yoelqui Cespedes broke up the no-hitter in the seventh. Alex Destino followed with a two-run homer for the Dash’s only scoring of the night.
Bowling Green finished with eight hits. Grant Witherspoon had two hits, while Edwards scored two runs.
NOTES
Edwards is the seventh Hot Rod this season to hit at least 10 home runs… Trageton worked five innings for the fourth time this season, but the first time since June 27… Bowling Green starting pitchers improved to 14-9 this season… Bowling Green improved to 26-12 when scoring first.