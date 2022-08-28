The Bowling Green Hot Rods powered up to take the series from the Rome (Ga.) Braves with a 7-4 win Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (72-46 overall, 31-22 second half) got a pair of homers from Heriberto Hernandez – who tied the franchise record for home runs in a season – to win in a potential postseason preview.
Rome (69-49, 33-19) currently leads the way in the second-half South Atlantic League South Division standings and would be the Hot Rods' first-round opponent if the standings hold in the final two weeks of the regular season. The two teams have been nearly dead even with Bowling Green 12-11 in the season series, 7-5 at Bowling Green Ballpark. Sunday’s finale was the largest margin of victory by either team in the six game series – with the Hot Rods winning four times.
“It was a good atmosphere, wasn’t it?” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “It’s kind of a playoff atmosphere right there, all the way through (the series). Good intensity. Good environment for everybody to play in.
“The big thing was the pitchers got after it. The hitters got after it. Every game came down to one or two swings, one of two pitches.”
Rome got an unearned run in the top of the first, but Bowling Green answered with a pair in the bottom of the inning – taking the lead on an RBI double by Dillon Paulson. Hernandez doubled the lead in the third inning with a no-doubt two-run home run to left that made the score 4-1.
Mason Auer added a two-run triple in the fourth, with Hernandez connecting for his second home run of the day – and 23rd of the season – in the fifth to stretch the lead to six. The homer tied Jordan Qsar, who set the franchise record with 23 home runs last season.
“(Hernandez) has been fighting it a little bit lately,” Smith said. “He got two hits last night but before that there was, after being probably the hottest hitter in all of baseball, he had a stretch there. Now he’s back in it. I think when he gets hot and he hits our team goes.”
Rome tried to rally late. Drew Campbell homered in the sixth and Brandol Mezquita added a sacrifice fly in the eighth to inch the Braves closer.
Gerald Quintero’s RBI single cut the deficit to 7-4 and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, before Nomar Rojas got Campbell to ground out to end it.
Conor Dryer earned the win in relief to improve to 5-1. Bowling Green finished with eight hits, two from Hernandez.
START ME UP
Starting pitcher Noah Wyles didn’t figure in the decision, allowing one run in four innings, but Smith said he set the tone for the win – something the starting staff has done all season.
“You can only have a record like we have when you have starting pitching,” Smith said. “Our starting pitching has done pretty well all year. When your starting pitching gives you a chance to win every night good things can happen.
“It’s unfortunate that it’s not a five-game series and it is just a three-game series because it’s two good teams. It will come down to the starting pitchers each night and who makes the least amount of mistakes.”
UP NEXT
The Hot Rods will open a six-game series at Asheville at 5:35 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, the final road series of the regular season.
Neither team has announced a starter for Tuesday’s game.