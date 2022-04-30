For Beau Brundage, baseball has always been a part of his life.
The son of longtime minor league manager Dave Brundage, the Bowling Green Hot Rods outfielder grew up around the game and now is pursuing his own dreams on the diamond – eager to make his own name in the sport.
Brundage said it’s been a blessing to be a part of a baseball family.
“It’s been very unique, in a way,” Brundage said. “Growing up, going to his games, you get to hang out with players and practice and be around baseball. It’s all I’ve wanted to do. So it’s really been special to have my chance to have my own career.”
Brundage said his earliest memories involve baseball, with his dad’s managerial career beginning two years before Beau’s birth in 1997. His dad’s career has stretched from Lehigh Valley to Gwinnett to Tacoma. He is currently the manager of San Francisco Triple A affiliate the Sacramento Rivercats.
“I think for me it was always easy to gravitate towards it,” Brundage said. “I was going to the ballpark with him when I was four or five years old. It was something I was used to, something I was comfortable with. I grew up loving it and I’ve loved it ever since.”
Brundage said having his father in professional baseball helped him understand the game in unique ways – particularly the grind that comes with playing a full season.
“Just being able to see the little things you don’t really understand right off the bat,” Brundage said. “How everybody communicates, all that kind of stuff – just the little ins and outs, when to show up and what to wear, you learned along the way.”
It also allowed him the chance to interact with major leaguers and even a baseball Hall of Famer – former Atlanta Brave Chipper Jones. Brundage said one of his greatest memories growing up was when he was around 11 or 12 and Jones was on a rehab assignment playing for his dad. Jones was taking ground balls and Brundage was able to join in on the defensive drills.
“It was 30 minutes,” Brundage said. “It was nothing long, but it was Chipper and I taking ground balls at third and my dad hitting them to us. It was one of the coolest experiences because that is a Hall of Fame player. I was in awe watching the whole time.”
Brundage continued to work on his game, playing collegiately at the University of Portland before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 33rd round of the 2018 draft.
“Obviously the draft can be stressful because there are a lot of hopes and dreams on the line,” Brundage said. “It worked out. I came to an awesome organization and I just get to keep playing baseball and keep getting better.”
The Rays also gave him a chance to step out of his dad’s shadow, something that would have been more difficult if San Francisco had drafted him.
“We talked about it prior – how I wanted to do my own thing,” Brundage said. “Obviously the Rays liked me and took a chance. It was pretty cool to start my own path here.”
But even on his own path, Brundage still is in constant contact with his dad – who is always willing to talk baseball.
“It’s pretty cool to have your dad who is a professional coach himself,” Brundage said. “Growing up, high school and college, we would always talk after games. He always loved talking about baseball, so we would talk all the time about that. We talk all the time now about baseball – how did the game go. The cool thing is he is a dad first. It’s pretty cool having him around to talk to.”
There has already been plenty to talk about in Brundage’s professional career.
After finding his footing his first two seasons professionally Brundage took a big step forward last season – hitting .340 in 34 games with Low A Charleston. He also hit a career high eight homers with a .638 slugging and 1.078 OPS.
Entering Saturday’s game at Brooklyn, Brundage is hitting .234 in 13 games spanning 34 at-bats.
As he continues his season in Bowling Green, and his professional career, Brundage said his personal goal for 2022 is pretty simple – stay consistent and continue his growth in the Rays system.
“One thing I want to do is be more of a consistent player,” Brundage said. “I had a good ending to the year last year and want to build off that. I want to make it more consistent, keep it going for a longer duration. It’s kind of a vague goal for me, just being more consistent day by day.”