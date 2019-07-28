The inability to get the third out proved costly for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who fell 8-4 to Lake County (Ohio) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Lake County scored six of its eight runs with two outs, giving the Captains back-to-back wins over the Hot Rods.
“The last two (games) it’s been all about the details,” BG manager Reinaldo Ruiz said. “(Saturday) we made an error that would have been the third out, then give up three runs and the lead. Today, it was almost the same thing.
“If you don’t execute, you pay the price.”
After winning in extra innings in Saturday’s season opener, Lake County got off to a hot start by scoring the first five runs Sunday.
Makesiondon Kelboom’s three-run homer with two outs in the second got the scoring started. The Captains added single runs in the third and fourth before Bowling Green answered with two in the bottom of the fourth – including a home run by Erik Ostberg – to cut the deficit to 5-2.
The Captains got the runs right back in the fifth with a two-out, two-run single by Connor Smith.
Bowling Green got a two-run double from Jordan Qsar in the bottom of the sixth, but was unable to get any closer with the Captains adding an insurance run in the ninth.
“We didn’t do a really good job with shutdown innings,” Ruiz said. “Every time we scored they would come back and add a couple of runs too. It was one of those days where we didn’t execute our pitches when we needed.”
Ostberg paced the offense with two hits and two runs scored, while Qsar drove in three runs and Witherspoon scored a pair of runs.
STREAK ENDS
Easton McGee entered Sunday with five straight quality starts, but the Hopkinsville native’s streak came to an end with a four-inning stint against Lake County. McGee allowed five runs and five hits, suffering his first loss since June 13.
“He’s been pitching really well,” Ruiz said. “Today he left a couple of balls up, especially after two outs, and he paid the price.”
ANOTHER STREAK ENDS
Bowling Green lost a home day game for the first time this season. The loss snapped a 14-game win streak in home day games dating back to August 27, 2018.
UP NEXT
The series – and homestand – concludes at 12:05 p.m. on Monday.
Right-hander Caleb Sampen (7-4, 2.97) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Sampen is 3-1 with a 1.44 ERA in four starts in July – the only loss coming in his last start at Quad Cities on July 22, when he allowed one unearned run in seven innings of work. He’s made one start against Lake County this season, allowing three runs in seven innings.
Left-hander Eli Lingos (1-1, 3.68) is scheduled to start for the Captains. Lingos will be making his 24th appearance with Lake County this season, his fourth start. He’s made four relief appearances against the Hot Rods this season, allowing one earned run in eight innings.
