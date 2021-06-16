Ruben Cardenas is a student of baseball.
Sidelined for a few months with a back injury while at Cal State Fullerton, Cardenas used that time to develop a more mental approach at the plate that has paid dividends as he continues his climb through the Tampa Bay Rays' system.
Cardenas made his Double-A debut with Montgomery (Ala.) on Tuesday, a call-up that came after a blistering start with the Bowling Green Hot Rods that had him peppering the High-A East offensive leaderboard.
He left the Hot Rods leading the league in homers (10), average (.368), OPS (1.082) slugging (.659) and on-base percentage (.424) while being among the league leaders in hits (second with 43), RBIs (31) and runs (tied for fourth with 26).
Cardenas said he has had stretches like this before, but not with the same amount of power.
“I enjoy coming here every day,” Cardenas said before his call-up. “I enjoy seeing people hit homers. I enjoy laughing with my teammates. I would say that is what I am locked in on – having a good time.
“If you just enjoy every day, do the things you need to do to get ready for each day, I think it makes every day a lot more fun.”
Cardenas said his success at the plate can be traced to his mental approach developed while sidelined at Cal State Fullerton with spondylolisthesis – a stress fracture in the L5 vertebrae.
He missed four months, doing a ton of rehab and mobility work that Cardenas still incorporates in his daily routine.
“It kind of gets me locked in for the day,” Cardenas said.
Cardenas said the injury didn’t alter his swing but provided more of a mental awakening.
“At first when I got hurt, obviously you take it as ‘I am hurt. This really stinks,’ ” Cardenas said. “As the weeks went on, I saw it as a blessing.
“You have to sit back, watch every game, watch how every hitter takes an at-bat – regardless of if they are on your team or on the other team.”
As he continued to use his time to study pitchers and hitting approaches, Cardenas reached out to mentors and big leaguers to get a better idea of what to look for.
“I don’t think it is taught a lot,” Cardenas said. “Similar guys in the order or on the other team are going to get pitched the same way. How are they going to get pitched? It’s definitely (about) learning that.”
With a new mental approach, Cardenas eventually got a chance to pursue a big league career when he was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 16th round in 2018.
Just as Cardenas was getting settled in with Cleveland, he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in July 2019 – ironically at the time he was at Bowling Green Ballpark playing for the Lake County (Ohio) Captains against the Hot Rods.
“It was definitely different,” Cardenas said. “When I got that phone call from our director of player development, I was kind of in shock. (BG athletic trainer Brian) Newman came over and explained all the details. I had to move out of the room I was staying in and they got me a different room.
“It was definitely an interesting process. It took a while to arrange for everything to get here, but it was something that was pretty cool to be honest.”
Cardenas admitted that the rest of the 2019 season was an adjustment period because he had developed a very comfortable relationship and routine with the Lake County hitting coach.
“Once you get traded it is definitely different, so it was definitely a learning process – learning how each coach works, how to approach them about things,” Cardenas said. “It was definitely a learning curve, but I am happy to be here.”
Cardenas said he was happy to work with Bowling Green hitting coach Brady North, who helped him clean up his movements so he could hit the ball hard more consistently. Cardenas also spent his off days watching the game side by side with North to get a better feel for what he could do to improve.
“It’s definitely a blast working with him,” North said before Cardenas’ promotion. “It’s almost like you are talking to another hitting coach. He is so advanced for his age, for his level. It definitely gives him an advantage, the way he approaches everything. He has a plan and he sticks with it. He never abandons it.”
Cardenas' focus even applies to his long-term goals. While the recent promotion has him a step closer to the big leagues, Cardenas said his main focus remains to be consistent and continue to sharpen his mental approach.
“The results will fall as they may,” Cardenas said. “Consistency is the key. If you are not consistent in this game, it’s going to be hard to find a job. If I keep doing the things I am doing off the field, then things will translate on the field.”