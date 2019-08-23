Ruben Cardenas came up with three RBIs for the second straight night in a ninth-inning rally to help the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 3-2 victory over the Lake County Captains on Friday night in Eastlake, Ohio.
The Hot Rods (76-54 overall, 37-23 second half) secured their fifth straight win to cap the three-game series. Bowling Green will host the first game of a four-game series against the South Bend Cubs on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
The Hot Rods took a one-run lead in the third against Captains starter Matt Turner. Grant Witherspoon lined a one-out single to right and went to second when Jonathan Aranda singled to left with two outs. Ruben Cardenas singled to left, scoring Witherspoon to give the Hot Rods a 1-0 advantage.
Lake County took a 2-1 lead in the fourth, but Bowling Green came back in the ninth to grab the lead in the top of the inning against Captains lefty reliever Jake Miednik.
BG's Roberto Alvarez singled leading off and, with two outs, Osmy Gregorio sliced his third hit of the game to left, moving Alvarez up a base. Aranda walked on a full count to load the bases and Cardenas singled to center field on the third pitch, plating Alvarez and Gregorio to give the Hot Rods a 3-2 lead.
Hot Rods reliever Hector Figueroa returned to the mound in the ninth and sat the Captains down 1-2-3 to preserve the win.
Figueroa (1-1) held the Captains to a hit and a walk with three strikeouts over three scoreless innings.
On Saturday, Bowling Green will send right-hander Easton McGee (7-5, 3.70) to the mound against Cubs righty Cam Sanders (7-4, 2.97).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.