Singles from Shane Sasaki and Oniell Manzueta were the only hits collected by the Bowling Green Hot Rods as the Hickory Crawdads tossed a shutout on Sunday afternoon at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory, N.C.
Hickory (9-4) struck first in the bottom of the first inning off Bowling Green starting pitcher Patrick Wicklander. Daniel Mateo led off with a solo homer over the center-field wall to put the Crawdads up, 1-0.
With Roel Garcia on the mound, the Crawdads increased the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Josh Hatcher reached first on a fielder's choice and Cody Freeman singled to center to put runners on first and second. Both runners scored on a three-run homer off the bat of Liam Hicks to make it a 4-0 ballgame.
The Hot Rods' Bobby Seymour and Willy Vasquez worked a couple of walks in the top of the ninth but couldn't score to give the Crawdads a 4-0 victory.
Mejia (1-0) picked up the win, allowing two hits, striking out one and walking one in 3 1/3 scoreless frames. Wicklander (0-1) took the loss, tossing 3 2/3 innings while allowing one run on three hits, a walk and three strikeouts.
Eudrys Manon (2) recorded the save, getting the final out in the ninth.
The Hot Rods (6-7) enjoy an off-day on Monday before traveling back home to Bowling Green Ballpark to begin an eight-game (two doubleheader makeup games) series against the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.