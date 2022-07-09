Mason Montgomery allowed just one baserunner in the first five innings, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods managed just two baserunners in a 4-0, no-hit loss to the Hickory Crawdads on Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Montgomery tossed a 1-2-3 first inning for BG (49-29) and allowed a leadoff walk in the top of the second. He retired the next 12 Crawdads hitters to keep the game hitless through the first five frames.
Bowling Green’s first baserunner came off the only walk issued by Crawdads starter Larson Kindreich, a two-out walk to Johan Lopez.
Crawdads first baseman Cristian Inoa drove the first run of the game on a double to bring home Hickory’s extra runner in the 10th, and three more RBI singles grew Hickory’s lead to 4-0.
Alika Williams started the bottom half at second and Diego Infante worked a two-out walk, but Theo McDowell finalized the no-hitter by inducing a groundout to end the game.
Montgomery did not allow a run or a hit in five innings of work, striking out four with a walk in a no-decision. Franklin Dacosta threw two innings and allowed one hit, one walk with a strikeout. Graeme Stinson threw two innings with one hit allowed and two strikeouts. Cameron Leonard (2-1) suffered his first loss of the year, allowing four runs on four hits in an inning.
BG and Hickory (44-35) will play the series finale on Sunday at 1:05 PM CT at Bowling Green Ballpark.