Garrett Hiott and Beau Brundage accounted for four of the Bowling Green Hot Rods' five hits Wednesday in a 1-0 loss to the Hickory Crawdads in Hickory, N.C.
After five scoreless frames, the Crawdads broke through against Hot Rods reliever Graeme Stinson in the sixth inning. Evan Carter singled to right and a wild pitch allowed him to move into second. An errant throw put him on third. After Cristian Inoa walked, Keyber Rodriguez laid down a perfect bunt plating Carter to give the Crawdads a 1-0 lead.
The Hot Rods loaded the bases twice in the game but were unable to convert while stranding 10 baserunners in the 1-0 loss, Bowling Green’s first of the season.
Hot Rods starting pitcher Seth Johnson finished his two innings with a strikeout, two walks and a hit allowed over a scoreless debut that saw him end with a no-decision. Conor Dryer lasted 2 1/3 innings out of the bullpen without allowing a run. He struck out one with two hits allowed. Stinson (0-1) allowed a run on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings. Nomar Rojas went two frames without allowing a run. Hickory collected two hits with two walks, while Rojas struck out two.
The Hot Rods (4-1) and Crawdads (3-2) continue their series Thursday with a 5 p.m. CT first pitch from L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory.