The Bowling Green Hot Rods' quest for back-to-back Midwest League titles came to an end with a 7-4 loss to South Bend (Ind.) in the Game 2 of the opening round of the Midwest League playoffs on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
South Bend scored four runs in the ninth inning to rally past the Hot Rods and sweep away Bowling Green in the best-of-three series.
“It was definitely a tough one,” BG manager Reinaldo Ruiz said. “We had the lead in the ninth and we couldn’t finish the game. They’ve been having good at-bats against us all year and today we couldn’t stop it.”
On the brink of elimination, Bowling Green led for most of the night before the Cubs were able to take control in the final inning.
The Hot Rods got on the board in the second, with three straight hits with two outs – including a two-run double by Erik Ostberg.
South Bend got a run in the third and added an RBI single by Clayton Daniel in the fourth to tie the score 2-all, but Osmy Gregorio’s RBI single gave the Hot Rods the lead back in the bottom of the inning.
The Cubs tied it again in the top of the fifth, only to have the Hot Rods regain a 4-3 advantage on a throwing error in the bottom of the inning.
It remained a one-run game until ninth when South Bend broke through off BG closer Joel Peguero.
Andy Weber started the rally with a one-out double and Brennan Davis followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Nelson Maldonado then hit a slow roller up the first-base line for an infield single that allowed Weber to score the tying run. Peguero tried to throw Maldonado out at first, but his throw was wild – allowing Davis to move to third.
That error proved costly as Jake Slaughter hit a comebacker to the mound, with Peguero attempting to start a double play at second – but his throw was low and unable to be fielded, resulting in a second straight error.
Cole Roederer followed with an RBI single that chased Peguero and the Cubs would add one more on a bases-loaded walk. Bowling Green was unable to rally, going in order in the bottom of the ninth.
“It was the little things,” Ruiz said. “They put the ball in play. They did what they needed to do. We were looking for strikeouts in that situation, but they put the ball in play and make things happen.
“Peguero is who we want on the mound in a one-run lead in the ninth. Tonight it didn’t work out, but he had a tremendous year and I am very proud of him.”
South Bend outhit Bowling Green 15-9.
Gregorio and Ostberg paced the offense with two hits each.
Despite the loss, Bowling Green finished the season with plenty of high moments. The Hot Rods finished the season with 81 wins in the regular season and a second half Midwest League Eastern Division championship. This was Bowling Green’s fourth straight postseason appearance.
“We are all happy,” Ruiz said. “Even though we couldn’t get to the next round I think the season was very positive for the whole organization and the whole franchise. The staff did a really good job. Even with all the moves and changes (in the roster) throughout the season we kept winning games. That was huge.”
FIRST ROUND WOES
With Thursday’s loss, Bowling Green dropped 1-6 all-time in opening round series. This was the fifth time the Hot Rods have been swept in the opening round. Bowling Green is 3-12 in opening-round games.
Of the six series losses, Thursday was the third time an opponent won the playoff clincher in their final at-bat.
SEE YA
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitching coach Brian Reith was ejected by home plate umpire Clay Williams for arguing balls and strikes.
UP NEXT
The Hot Rods open the 2020 season on April 9 at Bowling Green Ballpark against Fort Wayne (Ind.).
