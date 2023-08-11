Yoniel Curet struck out six batters over five innings in his High-A debut, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 3-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Wilmington (43-61 overall, 14-26 second half) struck first in the top of the second inning off Curet. Branden Boisseirre got hit by a pitch and came around to score on an RBI double from Sammy Infante to make it 1-0.
The Hot Rods (56-44, 25-14) answered back in the bottom of the second against Blue Rocks starter Andry Lara. Dominic Keegan led off with a hit by pitch and moved up to third on a single from Willy Vasquez. Keegan scored on an RBI groundout by Brock Jones, tying the game 1-1.
In the bottom of the third, Bowling Green's Nick Schnell walked and Jeffry Parra got hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Shane Sasaki singled, scoring Schnell to put the Hot Rods up 2-1.
Bowling Green increased the lead in the bottom of the eighth off Wilmington reliever Dakota Donovan. Sasaki singled, stole second and moved up to third on a base hit from Keegan. Vasquez grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Sasaki to move the score to 3-1.
Hot Rods reliever Sandy Gaston tossed a scoreless ninth to carry Bowling Green to a 3-1 victory.
Curet earned the win (1-0), allowing a run on two hits, two walks while tallying six strikeouts over five frames. Lara (4-8) took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits, a walk, and five strikeouts over four innings. Gaston notched the save, logging a walk and a strikeout in a scoreless ninth.
Bowling Green and Wilmington play the penultimate of a six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Roel Garcia (4-7, 3.93) starts for the Hot Rods, while the Blue Rocks roll out righty Andrew Alvarez (6-4, 2.83).