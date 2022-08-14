Mason Auer and Alexander Ovalles each homered as the Bowling Green Hot Rods lost their third straight to the Winston-Salem Dash in a 3-2 setback on Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Bowling Green (65-40 overall, 24-16 second half) jumped out to an early lead thanks to a first-inning home run. With two outs, Ovalles hit his ninth homer of the season off Winston-Salem starter Tommy Sommer to make it a 1-0 game.
The Dash (52-55, 19-22) tied the game in the fourth on a sacrifice fly and took the lead in the sixth on a home run, making it a 2-1 game.
It stayed that way until the eighth, when Auer blasted his seventh long ball of the season to tie the game, 2-all.
Winston-Salem loaded the bases in the ninth inning and plated the game-winning run in a 3-2 walk-off finish, handing the Hot Rods their third-straight loss.
Bowling Green starting pitcher Logan Workman went five innings, allowing one run on three hits with a walk and five strikeouts in a no-decision. Franklin Dacosta lasted two frames, allowing one run on two hits with a strikeout and a homer allowed. Evan Reifert (4-1) took the loss after allowing one run on three hits over 1 2/3 innings with two strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and Dash conclude their series on Sunday with a noon CT first pitch at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. Bowling Green will start left-hander Ben Brecht (1-1, 2.38) to the mound against Winston-Salem righty Chase Solesky (4-7, 4.35).