Brian Rey’s RBI double gave the Dayton (Ohio) Dragons a 6-5 walk-off win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Wednesday in Dayton.
Bowling Green (62-46 overall, 23-15 second half) was able to rally from three runs down to tie it late, but couldn’t complete the comeback – falling to the Dragons for a second straight night.
Roberto Alvarez paced the offense with three hits and two RBIs. Jordan Qsar had two hits – including a two-run homer – with Osmy Gregorio and Erik Ostberg also recording two-hit games.
Zack Tragton, making his first start with BG, allowed four runs – three earned – and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.
The series continues at 6 p.m. CDT on Thursday. Right-hander Shane Baz (3-1, 3.40) is slated to start for the Hot Rods, with righty Eduardo Salazar (5-2, 4.56) scheduled to start for Dayton.{&end}
