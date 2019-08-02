The host Dayton (Ohio) Dragons walked-off the Bowling Green Hot Rods for the second straight night Thursday in a 3-2 victory.
The loss ensured the Hot Rods would lose their second consecutive series. Bowling Green fell to 62-47 overall and 23-16 in the second half ahead of Friday’s 6 p.m. CDT series finale.
After five scoreless innings, the Dragons got to Hot Rods starter Shane Baz for a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Bowling Green took the lead in the top of the seventh against Dayton reliever Moises Nova. Ruben Cardenas singled with one out and scored on Grant Witherspoon’s double to right-center. Roberto Alvarez followed up with a two-out single to right, giving the Hot Rods a 2-1 advantage.
Dayton tied the game in the bottom of the seventh against Hot Rods reliever Nick Padilla.
The Dragons picked up another walk-off win in the ninth against Hot Rods reliever Joel Peguero.
Nate Scantlin worked a one-out walk and Mariel Bautista came through in the clutch, singling to right field to plate Scantlin and give the Dragons a walk-off win.
Baz went 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision, allowing a run on three hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Padilla allowed a run over 1 1/3 innings on two hits with two strikeouts. Peguero (3-3) took the loss, allowing the game-winning run on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts.
The Hot Rods have not announced a starter for Friday’s game, while the Dragons will send RHP Jhon De Jesus (1-10, 5.31) to the mound.
