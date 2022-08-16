Anthony Molina struck out eight batters and the Bowling Green Hot Rods hit two home runs, but a five-run sixth inning powered the Greensville Drive to a 7-5 win at Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday.
Alexander Ovalles started off the scoring with a solo home run off of Drive starter Chih-Jung Liu in the first to give BG (66-41 overall, 25-17 second half) an early 1-0 lead.
The Hot Rods' Heriberto Hernandez hit a solo shot of his own in the third to extend the lead to 2-0. Blaze Jordan homered to put Greenville (40-67, 14-27) on the board in the fourth and the Drive took the lead 6-2 behind a five-run sixth inning.
BG got two back in the home half of the sixth, getting back-to-back RBIs on Johan Lopez’s double and Tyler Frank’s single off Casey Cobb to cut the deficit to 6-4.
The Drive scored another run in the seventh which was erased by a Michael Berglund RBI single off Brendan Cellucci in the eighth to make it 7-5.
Bowling Green put the tying run on first in the ninth, but was unable to score and fell 7-5 in the series opener to Greenville.
Molina tossed five innings in a no-decision, allowing one run on two hits with eight strikeouts. Cameron Leonard (2-5) took the loss with five runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out one in an inning. Sean Mullen allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts in an inning. Nomar Rojas threw the final two scoreless frames for the Hot Rods, allowing two hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Bowling Green and Greensboro will continue their series on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Nathan Wiles (0-1, 4.52) will start on the mound for the Hot Rods against Drive righty Wyatt Olds (1-9, 6.20).