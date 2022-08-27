Matthew Dyer knocked a bases-loaded single in the eighth inning to put the Bowling Green Hot Rods ahead for good in a 3-2 win over the Rome Braves on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
BG's Alexander Ovalles started the scoring with a solo home run off Braves starter Dylan Spain in the bottom of the fourth. Rome (69-48 overall, 33-18 second half) hit a two-run homer in the sixth to take a 2-1 lead.
Bowling Green (71-46, 30-22) put the first three runners on in the seventh, and Johan Lopez doubled off the right-center field wall to tie the game at 2.
Heriberto Hernandez led off the eighth with a single, and two more Hot Rods hitters walked to load the bases for Dyer. He delivered a single up the middle to plate Hernandez and give BG a 3-2 lead.
Evan Reifert pitched the eighth and ninth, inducing a game-ending double-play to seal the win for Bowling Green.
Hot Rods starting pitcher Anthony Molina threw 5.1 innings with two runs allowed on one hit, one walk and seven strikeouts in a no-decision. Graeme Stinson went 1.2 innings with one hit, a walk, and two strikeouts allowed. Reifert (5-2) earned the win in two shutout frames without allowing a hit; he walked one and struck out two.
Bowling Green and Rome will finish their series on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. Right-hander Nathan Wiles (1-1, 4.64) will start for the Hot Rods against Braves righty Jose Montilla (3-0, 1.00).
