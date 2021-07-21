Evan Edwards’ two-run homer in the seventh inning led the Bowling Green Hot Rods to their eighth straight win in a 5-4 game against the Rome Braves on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Braves (33-34) scored three runs in the top of the second inning to take a 3-0 lead.
Bowling Green (46-21) tied it up in the bottom half, scoring three runs of their own against Rome starter Darius Vines. Blake Hunt led off with a triple and scored on a base hit from Grant Witherspoon. Connor Hollis singled to put runners on first and second. Hollis advanced to third and Witherspoon came in to score on a single by Michael Gigliotti. Greg Jones singled home Hollis in the next at-bat to tie the game at 3-all.
The Hot Rods took the lead in the bottom of the sixth, bringing in two runs with Vines still on the mound. Curtis Mead reached by a throwing error from Rome third baseman Kevin Josephina, and in the next at-bat, Edwards launched a two-run homer to break the tie. Edwards’ homer went 395 feet and gave Bowling Green a 5-3 lead.
Rome brought in a run in the top of the seventh against Hot Rods reliever Michael Costanzo. Jesse Franklin V worked a one-out walk and advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt. One out later, Logan Brown doubled to score Franklin and cut into the Bowling Green lead, 5-4. Bowling Green pitcher Chris Gau entered the game for the final five outs and kept the Braves silent, locking down the save and the 5-4 win.
John Doxakis tossed four innings, giving up three runs (one earned) while walking two and striking out three in a no-decision. Justin Sterner (1-1) earned his first win of the season, pitching two scoreless innings and striking out four. Costanzo hurled 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit, while walking one and striking out three in his second hold of the year. Gau pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings with three strikeouts and earned his fifth save of 2021.
Bowling Green and Rome play again on Wednesday with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch. The Hot Rods send right-hander Zack Trageton (5-1, 4.03) against Rome lefty Jared Shuster (1-0, 2.89).