Evan Edwards hit a solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Bowling Green Hot Rods a 2-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday night at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Del.
Bowling Green (56-23) scratched across the first run of the game in the fourth inning against Blue Rocks reliever Alex Troop. Greg Jones worked a leadoff walk and stole second, going to third when Connor Hollis singled to left. Curtis Mead lifted a sacrifice fly to left, plating Jones to break the scoreless tie and make it a 1-0 ballgame.
The Blue Rocks (32-47) pulled even in the fifth, plating a run with two outs that chased reliever Carlos Garcia from the game.
The game remained tied until the ninth when Edwards’ heroics put Bowling Green up for good. With two outs, the lefty hammered a homer over the right-field wall to give the Hot Rods a one-run lead.
Trevor Brigden got a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to secure a 2-1, series-opening win.
Bowling Green starting pitcher Michael Mercado threw just 47 pitches over 1 2/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision, allowing two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Garcia allowed a run on one hit with a walk and two strikeouts over three innings of relief. Chris Gau tossed a scoreless 2 1/3 innings out of the bullpen, striking out four. Brigden (3-0) earned the win after throwing two shutout innings with two strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and Blue Rocks continue their six-game series Wednesday with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch. The Hot Rods will start right-hander Evan McKendry (3-1, 3.00) against Blue Rocks LH Mitchell Parker (0-2, 3.00)