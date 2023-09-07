Hot Rods crush the Grasshoppers
Buy Now

Greensboro Grasshoppers outfielder and former Bowling Green High School standout Luke Brown, shown during a 2022 game against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, went 4-for-6 with two home runs -- including a grand slam -- and drove in eight runs in Thursday's 19-10 win at Bowling Green Ballpark.

 Joe Imel/Daily News

Former Bowling Green High School star Luke Brown had a unforgettable night in a return visit to his hometown on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.