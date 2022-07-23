Alika Williams, Kyle Manzardo, and Alexander Ovalles recorded three hits apiece to help the Bowling Green Hot Rods secure a 7-1 win over the Asheville Tourists at Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday.
The Hot Rods (54-33 overall, 13-9 second half) started off the scoring in the first inning when Williams smacked a two-out single and stole second. Manzardo drove Williams in with a single to put BG on the board.
Asheville (36-51, 10-12) tied things up with a homer in the third before Ovalles gave the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead on a fourth-inning solo home run.
BG broke the game open in the seventh inning, which began with a leadoff home run from Ronny Simon. The next five batters reached base, starting with Mason Auer’s double to follow the homer. He stole third before Williams walked, putting runners on the corners. Manzardo doubled Auer home, advancing Williams to third. He scored on an RBI single by Heriberto Hernandez to make it 5-1.
Ovalles drove in another run on a single and Berglund plated Hernandez to drive in the final run of the game on a groundout, as the Hot Rods closed out a 7-1 victory.
Anthony Molina (9-1) earned the win in his first start, allowing three hits and one run with three walks and a strikeout in five innings. Victor Muñoz recorded a hold in three shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out one. Evan Reifert finished off the game, pitching a scoreless ninth with a hit and a strikeout.
The Hot Rods and Tourists will finish their three-game series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark. Hot Rods right-hander Nathan Wiles (0-1, 4.04) gets the start against Tourists righty Ernesto Jaquez (2-3, 7.12).