Western Kentucky director of athletics Todd Stewart has a compelling pitch for area businesses looking to partner up with the school.
For Stewart, WKU’s athletic achievements – specifically during its time as a member of Conference USA – is “what I consider to be one of the better success stories in all of college athletics.”
Stewart made his case outlining just why he thinks so alongside WKU football coach Tyson Helton and WKU volleyball coach Travis Hudson, who took part alongside Bowling Green Hot Rods chief operating officer/general manager Kyle Wolz in Tuesday’s sports and business luncheon hosted by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce at the Knicely Conference Center.
There is the obvious – namely, WKU’s 37 league championships spanning nine different programs since joining CUSA in 2014-15, a number higher than any other conference school (Middle Tennessee is second-best in that time frame, with 32) and despite operating with an athletic department budget that consistently ranked among the lowest among member schools.
“Todd has done an amazing job with the resources that we have,” Hudson said. “Western Kentucky’s budget has been in the lower half even in our own league, Conference USA, and to lead the league in championships is really a remarkable accomplishment. Tying into the business a little bit – when you invest in WKU athletics, I promise you there’s not a lot of waste going on. None of us want waste in our own businesses and I promise you there’s not a lot of wasted dollars because we’re trying to compete at the very highest level.”
And those dollars spent on WKU athletics find their way back to the community, and then some, according to Stewart.
“It’s literally a multi-million dollar impact, and we always believed that but beginning a couple years ago we actually commissioned a couple different independent studies to see if what we thought was true indeed was, and it turned out that it was,” Stewart said.
Stewart cited a trio of economic impact studies commissioned by the school to illustrate that. In 2019, media exposure for the football team alone – a season in which the Hilltoppers went 9-4 and won a bowl game in Helton’s first year as head coach – brought back nearly $35 million in exposure value for WKU through national television coverage, television news coverage, print media, internet news and social media.
Another study commissioned found that on Dec. 18, 2021 – just a week after a swath of Bowling Green was devastated by tornados – WKU athletics brought in exposure with $16 million for new nationally televised games when the Tops played on ESPN in a morning college football bowl victory, then WKU’s men’s basketball team took down Louisville in a nationally televised matchup that afternoon, resulting in six hours of continuous national exposure for the school.
WKU worked with the Bowling Green Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to determine the economic impact of the school’s fall athletics programs – football, volleyball and women’s soccer – on Warren County spanning August through November 2022. That study found those home athletic events generated $3.4 million in economic impact, and Stewart said another study is in the works for the 2023-24 athletic season that will determine the economic impact of all WKU athletics programs.
Helton, now in his fifth year as WKU’s head football coach, will be impacted by CUSA’s new television deal that calls for weeknight conference games in October. Those matchups allow additional national television appearances for the Tops.
“We’re going to be able to market our brand with those weeknight games,” Helton said. “We’re excited about that. I do think also that it’s a unique experience for our Bowling Green community. It offers opportunities to market our community as well.”
“... It’s exciting, it’s unique and I think we’ll see a lot of benefits from it.”
Combined with that athletic success is an impressive track record of academic achievement. WKU’s graduation rate for student athletes stands at 86%, while the combined grade point average for the 300-plus WKU student-athletes was 3.2 this past year – the highest ever for the school.
For Hudson, who has a 100% graduation rate among players who have stayed for years at WKU, that academic achievement along with consistent volunteering efforts within the community are two big reasons why his program has achieved long-term national success.
“From the time they get here, we’re involved all over this community, in Habitat for Humanity and in the United Way Days of Caring, and in the school systems,” Hudson said. “Because those are things that not only tie this community to our program, but it ties our kids to this community. That’s one of the really neat, special things that I think we have at Western Kentucky and this community of Bowling Green.”
Wolz also stressed the economic benefits of the Hot Rods to the community, with the team hosting more than 100,000 fans through 42 home games (including three rainouts) so far this season.
“We’ve seen people from 582 different zip codes, 44 states, 450 cities and three countries so far have had a ticket to a Hot Rods game this year,” Wolz said. “So when you talk about the tourism aspect of these people coming into town, hopefully staying the night and checking out the businesses, a lot of our clients and partners as well.
“We also have a lot of players’ families that come in and we’re always directing them to our favorite local spots. Aside from the fans that are coming in, we have to put the visiting teams up somewhere. We basically book 1,600 hotel rooms from April to September, so the impact of that on the community and the hotel industry says a lot.”
Wolz said that when he began working for the franchise in 2014, the team was running four special events a year – that number is now 175. The Hot Rods have given more than $1 million over the last five or six years in in-kind goods, services, donations, fundraisers and volunteer hours, Wolz added.
The minor league franchise, a member of the High A South Atlantic League, has also made great strides as a good community partner over the years. There are special events during the season like the three Education Day games that allowed more than 10,000 area students to attend a game to a reading program with close to 20,000 participants from area schools that provided free tickets for accomplishing reading goals.