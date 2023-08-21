Nick Schnell recorded his 13th multi-RBI game of the season on a two-run double, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers 12-5 on Sunday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, N.C.
Greensboro (61-50 overall, 25-22 second half) exploded for six runs off Bowling Green starter Duncan Davitt in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by a grand slam from Jack Brannigan.
The Hot Rods (58-50, 27-20) answered back in the top of the second against Grasshoppers starter Po-Yu Chen. Schnell tripled and scored on an RBI single from Kamren James. After James moved up to second on a wild pitch, he was plated on an RBI double by Jalen Battles to make it 6-2. Bowling Green cut the deficit to 6-3 when Jeffry Parra scored Battles on an RBI single to left.
The Grasshoppers increased the lead with four combined runs in the sixth and seventh innings against Hot Rods relievers Sandy Gaston and Austin Vernon.
In the top of the eighth, Bowling Green scored again off Greensboro reliever Julian Bosnic. Parra singled, while Chandler Simpson and Dominic Keegan worked a couple of walks to load the bases. Schnell ripped a double to right center field, scoring Parra and Simpson to make it 10-5.
The Grasshoppers responded with two runs in the bottom of the eighth against Hot Rods reliever Aneudy Cortorreal.
Bowling Green went scoreless in the ninth, losing by a final score of 12-5.
Joshua Loeschorn (2-0) earned the win, allowing a hit and striking out two batters over three shutout innings. Davitt (3-3) took the loss, allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits, three walks and totaling six strikeouts over three frames.
The Hot Rods are off on Monday before traveling back to Bowling Green to begin a six-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.
